Negaunee City Council votes to join in Mutual Aid Agreement with UPPCO

On Monday night, the Negaunee City Council voted unanimously to join in a Mutual Aid Agreement with the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) during a special meeting.

The agreement protects both UPPCO and the City of Negaunee during a possible emergency requiring additional electrical service assistance.

The City of Negaunee currently belongs to the Michigan Electrical Cooperative Association, which usually protects them in these situations. However, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted travel for member agencies between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

Under this agreement, the City of Negaunee and UPPCO can request aid from one another during this time.

“It’s a request for aid, so that doesn’t mean we’re obligated to go assist them if we can not. I think we should take all action if we can, but if something happens here we’re obligated to our electrical grid first,” said Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee.

The council also voted in favor of a contract with UPAWS to provide care services to stray animals.