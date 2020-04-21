National Work Zone Awareness Week encourages safe driving

Road construction projects are gearing up to start in the coming weeks, and a nationwide campaign is reminding drivers to use caution when driving near work zones.

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is held at the start of the construction season each year. The key message of the campaign is getting drivers to use extra caution in work zones.

With fewer people on the road during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the Michigan Department of Transportation warns that drivers might be more distracted on the roadways.

“One thing that we’re worried about this year particularly, is that people will just not be paying attention as they come to those work zones where the normal flow of traffic is interrupted, and you have to pay more attention than normal,” said Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative, MDOT.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, Wednesday is “Wear Orange Day.” MDOT is asking that people wear orange on Wednesday, and share a photo of themselves on their social media channels.

