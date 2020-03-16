National Nutrition Month encourages eating at home and other positive eating habits

The closure of Michigan restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic may be just what the nutritionist ordered.

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Every March, people are encouraged to make informed food choices and develop positive eating habits.

Marquette County Health Department Registered Dietitian Chelsea Moyle shares this year’s focus. “Eat a variety of foods, pretty simple. We all know that nutrition isn’t always simple, so we’re trying to get back to that,” said Moyle.

Eating from all the food groups may get a little expensive, but there are ways to save money without sacrificing nourishment.

“The answer for eating healthfully and on a budget has the same answer, which is that we really need to start cooking at home more,” explained Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Director. “If you’re cooking at home, you’re automatically going to save money, and if you’re cooking at home you’re going to avoid the sugar, salt and fat that might be present more in eating out and even in partially prepared foods.”

“In the UP, especially because things are traveling a really far distance, specifically for produce, I say to look for like frozen fruits and vegetables that can save you a lot of money on fresh produce and then look for sales,” said Moyle.

According to Moyle, encouraging children to follow the same guidelines is essential not only for National Nutrition Month, but all year round.

“Kids under the age of five, it’s a really pivotal point of growth and development and nutrition is a key factor in that,” said Moyle. “We want to make sure that you’re eating from all the food groups and that you’re getting all your required vitamins and minerals.”

“We really need to be thinking about how we help those children develop food patterns that they will have for life,” said Monte.

In addition to varying your diet and cooking at home, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also recommends meal planning and visiting a registered dietitian nutritionist to make the most out of National Nutrition Month.