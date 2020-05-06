National Nurses Week extended for entire month of May

Whether in good or bad health, our nurses are there to make sure we're getting proper care, even during these uncertain times.

This is why they're receiving honor all May, versus just during National Nurses Week, which starts Wednesday, and ends on May 12.

While COVID-19 is devastating communities all across the country, nurses are still stepping up to the plate, in the face of danger, to protect our lives.

"The nurses here at the UP Health System and the nurses have been the true heroes of this pandemic,” said UP Health System Marquette CEO and Market President, Gar Atchinson.

Usually, National Nurses Day is recognized on May 6.

But since our nurses are working hard to protect the community against COVID-19, they are receiving honor throughout the entire month of may and this year.

"Throughout this crisis they continue to show up in difficult conditions and take care of the most vulnerable members of our community,” explained Atchinson.

UP Health System joined forces with the American Nurses Association to thank our nurses for their service.

Hospital staff also encourage people to show appreciation by sending a thank-you through href= “https://www.facebook.com/uppermichiganssource/posts/10163436427370640” target= “_blank” > their webpage.

At TV6, we're honoring nurses thanks to submissionssent in by viewers, showing their favorite nurses.

"The community has been extremely supportive of all the hospitals in the UP by sending notes. We have a wall up in the main lobby plastered with notes and cards from kids thanking really all the healthcare heroes that work here,” said Atchinson. “It's uplifting for the staff to get an opportunity to stop and know the community cares."

Even after this month, UP Health system reminds people to continue showing appreciation.