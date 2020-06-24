National Guard testing identifies 2 new Marquette County COVID-19 cases

The 988 samples taken June 13 and 14 in the Berry Events Center parking lot resulted in two new COVID-19 cases for Marquette County, the Marquette County Health Department says.

Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva

Dr. Kevin Piggott, the department's medical director, says his office is aware of four positive samples that came back from the free testing conducted by the Michigan National Guard. Two samples were new Marquette County cases, one was a repeat positive from Marquette County and the other was a new case from out-of-state.

"I do believe that that reflects the fact that really we do not have a lot of community transmission of this virus in our area at this point," Piggott said. "We certainly would like to keep it that way, and that really is the hopes and expectations as we continue to open up, but still keeping in mind that that virus exists, and we've shown that, yes, it is here, also."

Marquette County data shows a total of 63 cases during the coronavirus outbreak, with 11 deaths and 44 cases considered recovered. Of the 63 cases, 36 were from Norlite Nursing Center residents and staff. Eight residents died.

Watch the video links above for more information from Dr. Piggott about testing and social distancing this summer.