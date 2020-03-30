National Guard soldiers helping with local coronavirus prevention efforts

Members of the Michigan National Guard are assisting local efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by screening staff at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans for COVID-19 symptoms.

Upon entering the building, the soldiers take temperatures and ask questions about travel history.

All of this, they say, to help protect the community from the virus.

"Basically it's just to protect our most vulnerable brethren at this point. They're the most at risk, and we're just here trying to give back to them as much as we can, and keep them safe,” said Sgt. Loghyn Danis, a member of the 107th Engineer Battalion.

Danis adds that the Jacobetti nurses are assisting with the screening, such as in scenarios where a staff member entering the building has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more.