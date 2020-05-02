Nagelkirk opens for the season with new state of the art greenhouses

Those hoping to get to work on their gardens and lawns can now get their supplies at Nagelkirk in Harvey. The lawn and garden supplier re-opened for the season on Friday. Complete with brand new greenhouses, Nagelkirk's has plenty of flowers, trees, and even vegetables to get your own garden started, and you can even begin to grow your own food.

“When you plant your own vegetable garden, you know exactly the whole life stage of that plant, and you know what's gone into the soil,” said co-owner Sam Nagelkirk. “So organic gardening is really important and we have a lot of information here for folks who are just getting started.”

The store is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Safe guidelines are in place in the store to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

