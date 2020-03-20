NTN rolls out new trail challenge

With schools closed, many people working from home and increased calls for social distancing, the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) has some good news; they've created a new trail challenge.

Here's how it works. Monday's and Friday's they'll share a new challenge on their Facebook page. From building a snowman to visiting waterfalls, these challenges are designed to get people out on the trails and enjoying nature.

"It might be something that we want to continue, right now it was just something to add as a little positivity to the situation but it's always good to give people incentive to get outdoors and of course it's going to help with our physical and mental health," said NTN Executive Director, Lori Hauswirth.

This latest round of snow has trail groomers out Friday making sure the conditions are good for people to head out and enjoy the outdoors.

