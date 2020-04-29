NMU's Summer Session II courses will be delivered remotely

Northern Michigan University has announced plans to teach all Summer Session II courses remotely.

Most were scheduled for online delivery prior to the COVID-19 crisis, but NMU will extend that format to all courses offered from June 29 through August 8.

As previously announced, NMU will suspend the $50 per credit distance learning fee for all online courses in Summer Sessions I and II.

“Making this decision allows Summer Session II faculty members more time to prepare courses originally scheduled as on-campus, in-person for a high-quality remote format,” NMU President Fritz Erickson said in an email to the campus community. “It also enables Northern to concentrate more fully on completing the work needed to be done so that we will be able to hold face-to-face instruction for the fall semester, which is one of our primary goals.”

Erickson said a few exceptions will be granted for the smallest summer lab and specialty courses, where only a couple of students would be in a learning space at the same time.

Instructors for Summer Session II courses being held on campus will contact students via their NMU email accounts by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8.