NMU's Educational Access Network helps international teacher from China continue lessons

Amanda Baumann isn't usually home in the U.P. this time of year.

Northern Michigan University’s EAN on Granite Island is the source connecting Amanda Baumann to her students all over the world. (WLUC Photo)

"My normal job is that I'm a fifth grade teacher at Nanjing International School, which is in Nanjing, China,” said Amanda Baumann, the international teacher benefiting from NMU’s Educational Access Network.

But after the outbreak of the coronavirus, she quickly returned home to her mom and stepfather's home on Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township.

"When the Chinese New Year Holiday started, I came home to visit my folks and then the coronavirus situation started happening,” she explained.

Baumann's school suspended in-person teaching, which only left Baumann with one choice.

"I'm teaching online from my mom's sewing room,” she explained.

Northern Michigan University’s Educational Access Network on Granite Island is the source connecting Baumann to her students all over the world.

"For a person to be teaching classes in China, from Big Bay Road using EAN, that's why we're doing it,” said NMU Spokesperson, Derek Hall.

NMU’s Educational Access Network is a wireless system providing 70 towers of internet service to 5,500 families across the U.P., in some hard to reach places.

"I'm able to do anything that I would do in a larger city. I'm able to do anything that I would do hooked up to high-speed internet because it is,” said Baumann.

The service is fast enough where Baumann can record, upload and quickly check her student's work, which she says is a major difference from when she relied on cell-tower internet.

"I'm so grateful that my mom and my step-father have room for me here to stay during this time, and that I'm able to get access to their internet, so that even though I'm so far away, my class community is continuing to be together,” exclaimed Baumann.

The learning continues in China, even during a virus outbreak.

