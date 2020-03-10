NMU to perform 'Cats' at Forest Roberts Theatre

Northern Michigan University's production of Cats opens March 27.

The performance features feline characters such asRum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella, and Skimbleshanks.

Show times at the Forest Roberts Theatre are as follows:

Friday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m. (Theatre for All Performance)

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for the general public, $12 for NMU Faculty/Staff, Seniors, and Military, $10 for students and $5 for NMU students. Click here to buy tickets.

Watch the embedded video from the TV6 Morning News to learn more about the production.