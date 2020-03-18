NMU to continue online classes through semester's end, postpone commencement

According to an email sent to the Northern Michigan University community Wednesday night, the university has moved up its decision date from March 30 to take the following actions, in light of the projected COVID-19 timelines provided by local, state and federal health agencies:

• ONLINE CLASSES: Northern will continue remote instruction from now through the end of the semester, including final exam week. Summer course registration is underway; already scheduled summer online classes will be held as scheduled. A decision about the format of summer courses and labs scheduled for campus will be made in April.

• ON CAMPUS HOUSING: NMU residence halls and apartments remain open and students are welcome to remain on campus. The University has every intention to keep NMU housing options open throughout the semester.

• Students who choose to leave their NMU residence hall or apartment and don’t plan on returning during the remainder of the semester must leave their key with their residence hall front desk.

• Students currently not here can choose to delay returning to campus for the purpose of vacating their rooms. May 3 is the semester checkout deadline.

• The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, keeping our primary focus on matters that keep the campus operational and safe. Other residence hall and dining service issues, including adjustments, will be considered at a later date.

• MAY COMMENCEMENT: The commencement ceremony scheduled for May 2 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a future date that will be announced when details are finalized.

• STUDY LOUNGE: NMU’s 24-hour study lounge is being moved from Harden Hall to Jamrich Hall and hours will be 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, effective immediately (March 18). Saturday and Sunday hours will be noon to 10 p.m. Jamrich Hall provides more room for social distancing.

• STUDENT EMPLOYMENT: The University remains open with normal business hours. This means on-campus student employees who remain at NMU or in Marquette can continue to work at their jobs. Students should discuss their employment possibilities during this COVID-19 period with their supervisor. Career Services (nmu.edu/careerservices) is coordinating redeployment student employment needs.

• CALL FIRST: The University is asking students and parents who need to contact NMU faculty and staff call or email first before visiting campus offices to see if the questions and issues can be resolved without

face-to-face interaction.

