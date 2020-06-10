NMU suspends distance education fee

Northern Michigan University is suspending the per-credit online fee for all distance learning courses this fall, as it did for the winter and summer semester.

This also applies to Global Campus students.

NMU continued the waiver because some courses originally scheduled for face to face instruction might be modified or put online to accommodate social distancing mandates, and students and faculty with high risk factors might want to consider online as an option this fall.

For more information, visit NMU's website.