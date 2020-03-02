NMU restricts exchange program travel amid coronavirus outbreaks

Northern Michigan University is taking steps to protect students and faculty from the coronavirus.

The university, following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has restricted travel to and from China and South Korea for exchange programs.

NMU’s Vice President of Extended Learning and Community Engagement, Steve VandenAvond, says the university continues to monitor the coronavirus situation, but adds that there is no reason for students, staff, or families to panic.

"We're trying not to cancel things outright because we simply don’t know what’s going to happen with the virus. There are a number of programs where we've simply had to postpone and try to give either the faculty member or the student alternate experiences,” VandenAvond said, adding that faculty and student safety is the university’s top priority.

VandenAvond adds that the university's exchange programs to other countries are not affected by the travel restrictions.

