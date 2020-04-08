NMU requires employees to wear face coverings

Northern Michigan University is now requiring employees and student employees to cover their face when working on campus.

The NMU Police Department and the Health Center are providing cotton masks, surgical masks and buffs to be distributed to employees.

Around 200 food service, campus security and support staff employees are still reporting to campus for work. The face coverings are not required when in private offices, but should be worn when human interaction is possible.

“At NMU we’re following the CDC (Center for Disease Control) recommendations for people to wear coverings over their mouth and nose. So, we’ve been providing those materials to our students and employees that are still on campus,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson.

Close to 400 students are still living on campus. They are also receiving face coverings to wear when necessary.