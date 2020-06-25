NMU receives 170K for Native American Studies program through CARES Act

Northern Michigan University is receiving a grant worth $170,000 to support its Native American Studies program.

Through the CARES Act Coronavirus Aid package, the National Endowment for the Humanities awarded funds to cultural programs across the country. At NMU, grant money is being used to build online learning programs for each degree in the Native American Studies department.

The online programs can help provide opportunities for distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, but also reach more prospective students who are not from the area.

“We’re very mother earth oriented, so it’s a challenge, but I don’t think it’s a challenge that we can’t overcome. It might be a little different than what we provide on site, but I think it’s going to be very high quality and I think people will be very pleased with it,” said Dr. Martin Reinhardt, Professor of Native American Studies at NMU

The NMU Native American Studies program is part of just 14 percent of the more than 2,000 applicants who are receiving funding.