NMU reaches out to prospective students during coronavirus pandemic

The Northern Michigan University Admissions office is reaching out to prospective students dealing with uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They sent an email to all students who have showed interest in attending NMU, letting them know that they are still here to help answer questions. Staff is also calling prospective students directly, hoping they can clarify things for students still making decisions on where to go to college.

“I have a sense that they are delaying that decision point, because they just don’t know enough information about what their family situation will be, just what the world situation will be. So, I think it’s just a really tough year to try to predict anything, so that’s why we’re trying to assist in any way that we can,” said Gerri Daniels, Executive Director of Admissions, NMU.

The email also announced that NMU will accept any new grading policy adopted by high schools that have been shut down due to the coronavirus.