NMU plans for possible coronavirus outbreak

Northern Michigan University is taking steps to prepare for the possibility of the coronavirus affecting its students.

The university has an emergency response team made up of senior leadership. Members of that group have been working since January to prepare and plan for if an outbreak were to occur in the area.

NMU has also coordinated its effort with other local organizations.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Health Department and Upper Peninsula Health System Marquette to come up with a plan that if it does happen here in the area and on campus, a plan to make sure that we take care of the individual and those around them,” said Michael Bath, NMU Chief of Police.

An email was sent out to students before they headed out on spring break, reminding them to take precautions when traveling.

NMU will continue updating its faculty and students as more information about the virus becomes available.

