NMU adjusts fall semester schedule

Northern Michigan University is adjusting its schedule for the upcoming fall semester. Monday night in a special meeting the NMU Board of Trustees voted to move the start date for classes up to August 17.

This adjustment will have the fall semester finishing right before Thanksgiving. This means students heading home for the holiday won't have to return until the following semester, potentially lowering the risk of spreading coronavirus.

"This is one of a number of steps that we're taking to ensure that the start of the school in the fall is going to be as absolutely safe as possible, we'll have a number of other safety protocols that we'll be introducing," said NMU Board of Trustees Chair Steve Mitchell.

Also with this new schedule there will be no designated final exam period. Instructors will have the discretion to schedule exams as appropriate.

