NMU makes cuts to budget due to coronavirus concerns

Northern Michigan University is taking steps to reduce its budget due to projected concerns stemming from the coronavirus.

The Board of Trustees is announcing an immediate ten percent reduction to the salaries of NMU Executive Council members. This includes President Erickson, vice presidents and other executive team members.

It’s also asking division leadership to look at their budgets, and figure out ways that each office can make cuts. These changes are coming as uncertainty grows for the future of two of the universities funding streams.

“How will the state budget be impacted, and how will that impact what we receive from the state for operating the university. And then also, the enrollment. How will this pandemic and everything that goes with it, how will that affect our enrollment in the fall,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson.

Hall also added that additional cuts, including salary reductions, could take place in the future.