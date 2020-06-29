NMU looks towards tuition increase but students could lessen the amount

NMU academic seal (WLUC File Photo)
Mon 9:20 PM, Jun 29, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University could be looking at a tuition increase. Monday afternoon, in a meeting of the Board of Trustee's Financial Committee, a tuition increase of $215 per semester was passed.

This committee recommendation still has to go before the full Board of Trustees Tuesday. Also within the proposal, a use of NMU financial aid funds to lower the actual cost to students by $100 dollars making the increase $115.

"I think this plan is a very good plan, it allows us to offer our students, should they elect to apply the disruption and relief funds to have a net zero percent tuition increase," said Board of Trustees Member Robert Mahaney.

The recommendation also includes creating a $115 dollar grant, using federal money, for eligible students who've experienced a covid-19 disruption. If received, that could essentially eliminate the tuition increase. The full Board of Trustees still has to approve the tuition increase. Again, that meeting is set for Tuesday.

 
