NMU looks towards tuition increase but students could lessen the amount

Northern Michigan University could be looking at a tuition increase. Monday afternoon, in a meeting of the Board of Trustee's Financial Committee, a tuition increase of $215 per semester was passed.

This committee recommendation still has to go before the full Board of Trustees Tuesday. Also within the proposal, a use of NMU financial aid funds to lower the actual cost to students by $100 dollars making the increase $115.

"I think this plan is a very good plan, it allows us to offer our students, should they elect to apply the disruption and relief funds to have a net zero percent tuition increase," said Board of Trustees Member Robert Mahaney.

The recommendation also includes creating a $115 dollar grant, using federal money, for eligible students who've experienced a covid-19 disruption. If received, that could essentially eliminate the tuition increase. The full Board of Trustees still has to approve the tuition increase. Again, that meeting is set for Tuesday.

