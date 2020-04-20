NMU launches 'Wildcats Mean Business' campaign

Northern Michigan University has a new campaign to help businesses in the community called Wildcats Mean Business.

It's an effort to encourage the NMU and Marquette community to support businesses, sponsoring NMU events as well as local businesses owned by alumni.

For Northern, it's the latest of many efforts to help the community during the COVID-19 situation.

"The Wildcats Mean Business campaign is really meant to shine a light on these businesses and all the great work they've done in the past and that they're doing now and how we can work together to have a strong community coming out of the COVID-19 situation," said Dave Nyberg, Director of Corporate Engagement at NMU.

Invent@NMU is also offering help. It's providing a range of free services to local small businesses during the crisis.

