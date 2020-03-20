NMU holds virtual town hall meeting in response to coronavirus pandemic

Northern Michigan University held a virtual town hall meeting on Friday, discussing its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Fritz Erickson answered questions from students, faculty and the community. It was being broadcasted on Public Radio 90, WNMU and was also streamed on Facebook.

Those following along could submit questions through social media, email and on NMU’s website. They included questions on the status of student’s grades, spring commencement and tuition reimbursement. While they are still working on many issues, they wanted to keep those interested in the loop.

“For us to come together, invite all those groups to listen and ask questions, that’s what we need to do. There are so many questions out there right now, a lot of them have answers, some of them don’t have answers. Everyday it’s something different, and we’re working on those things,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson.

They are currently working with health professionals to ensure they take the best steps forward to protect students and faculty.