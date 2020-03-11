NMU holds hospitality and tourism management job fair

The Northern Michigan University's hospitality and tourism management program held their first specific job fair. The event included 27 local, downstate and Wisconsin based businesses at the Jacobetti Complex.

It was a chance for students studying hospitality and tourism management to connect with potential employers. One of the groups helping organize the event, says it can help students plan for their future after college.

"Obviously it's beneficial to the students, not only are they learning about jobs that are in the area but we have people from the Lower Peninsula here, people from Wisconsin here, they're learning about job opportunities, volunteer opportunities, internships, things that are just going to advance their careers," said Crissa Karavas, a senior at NMU and Organizer.

NMU offers, one-year, two-year and four-year degrees in hospitality management.

