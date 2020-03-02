UPDATE: Limited tickets available for Friday, Saturday MTU-NMU hockey games

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Northern Michigan University says limited tickets are now available for the WCHA Quarterfinals games on Friday and Saturday nights at the Berry Events Center.

With NMU on spring break this week, students did not buy all of the tickets allotted to them.

NMU is the third-seed in the WCHA tournament and is hosting six-seed Michigan Tech in a best-of-three series this weekend. Sunday tickets, if a game is necessary, will not go on sale until after Saturday's game.

Click here to buy tickets for Friday's game. It starts at 7:07 p.m., and will be televised on FOX UP.

Click here to buy tickets for Saturday's game. It starts at 6:07 p.m., and will be televised on TV6.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY at 5:00 p.m. Monday:

Northern Michigan University says its hockey tickets are sold out for the WCHA First Round Playoff games Friday and Saturday at the Berry Events Center against Michigan Tech, however more tickets may become available later this week.

NMU is the third-seed in the WCHA tournament and is hosting six-seed Michigan Tech in a best-of-three series this weekend.

Sunday tickets, if a game is necessary, will not go on sale until after Saturday's game.

First-round tickets are included in the NMU hockey season ticket package, per WCHA guidelines, so those tickets were already sold before NMU secured home ice over the weekend.

NMU says more tickets for Friday and Saturday may be available depending on the utilization of tickets by students, who are on spring break this week. Those could be available starting Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan Tech says fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to call the SDC Ticket Office at 906-487-2073 to get on a list for the Huskies' allotment of tickets. The deadline is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The WCHA ticketing guidelines call for the visiting team to receive 150 consignment tickets, 50 visiting team player complimentary tickets, up to 40 visiting band members on a pass list, along with access for a visiting team spirit squad and a visiting team mascot.