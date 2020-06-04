NMU donates laptops to Norlite Nursing Center

Northern Michigan University is helping Norlite Nursing Center residents keep in touch with their families. Thursday afternoon the school donated 24 laptops to the nursing center for their residents to use to connect with tools like Zoom and Skype.

The residents haven't been allowed to see their families in person since about mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had to find alternative methods for getting our residents to see their families, to participate in events, to participate in activities within the facility and by Northern donating these laptops, it's a significant step towards getting us the technology we need to make this happen," said Norlite Administrator, Wayne Johnson.

"We're happy to provide these machines, they're well-running machines, they're ready to go and we're excited to help the residents here at Norlite," said NMU Spokesperson, Derek Hall.

The laptops were a donation so Norlite can keep them. Norlite currently has 47 residents.

