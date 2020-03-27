NMU donates PPE to Jacobetti Home for Veterans

With Northern Michigan University students not participating in lab activities due to social distancing, some programs found they had a stockpile of personal protective equipment or PPE.

When the surgical tech, clinical lab science and radiography programs looked at their stockpile they donated them to the Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Healthcare workers there received the donations recently. For NMU staff if was just the right thing to do.

"My though process was that we have an ethical responsibility to do the best thing we can for the entire population, we've got health care workers that are going to be taking care of very sick patients and they need to be protected," said Clinical Sciences Program Director, Paul Mann.

Gloves, masks, gowns, eye protection and cleaning products were among the items donated by NMU.

