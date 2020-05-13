NMU cancels campus activities through July

Northern Michigan University has announced the cancellation of all on-campus camps, clinics and non-NMU course activities that were scheduled to take place through July 31.

Full refunds will be automatically processed for participants who previously registered for these activities.

The cancellation impacts Summer College for Kids, Upward Bound Math and Science, NMU Environmental Science Camp, Wildcat Youth and Tween Camp, Jacobetti Complex career exploration camps, youth sports camps and clinics, special NMU Admissions recruitment events and campus visits (virtual campus visits are still available), and non-office related NMU facility rentals, including ice time at the Berry Events Center and events at the Northern Center.

“It became logistically challenging to safely hold the mid- to late-summer camps, clinics and other indoor summer activities on Northern campus this year with the physical campus projected to remain closed through June and July as part of Michigan’s phased-in reopening plan,” President Fritz Erickson said in an email to faculty and staff. “Safety of our students, employees and visitors remains our top priority and canceling these activities in light of the current pandemic situation helps us keep the campus as safe as possible for everyone at this time.”

Northern had sports camps and clinics scheduled for boys and girls basketball, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, swimming and diving and volleyball. Some of the sports camps and clinics may be rescheduled for August or dates in the fall.

August events remain on the university schedule at this time and will be reviewed in July. Erickson said the hope is that NMU will be in the process of reopening the campus by then and will be able to hold events as scheduled, or with some modifications.