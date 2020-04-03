NMU announces winners in business competition

Senior medicinal plant chemistry major Michael Cole won first place in the New Business Venture Competition, sponsored by the Northern Michigan University College of Business.

The competition’s final activities took place virtually because of the COVID-19 situation.

The New Business Venture Competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurial activism and is open to all students regardless of their degree program. It recognizes and rewards those who present detailed plans for designing and creating new business enterprises, drawing on their own ideas and inventions or those of others.

His proposal, Cannoptics, will provide patients, cultivators, producers and dispensaries with important information about the safety, quality and potency of their medicinal/recreational cannabis products.

Cole also won first place for his written business plan as well as the crowd favorite award. His winnings include $5,500 in cash prizes and over $5,700 in consulting and technology services.

The team of Max Steele, a junior management major, and Jonathan Damon, junior computer science major, earned second place for OccuDec.

The business focuses on finding long-term, affordable solutions to parking problems using custom-built occupancy detection software that takes advantage of state-of-the-art machine learning technology.

Steele and Damon were awarded $1,500 worth of consulting and technology services.

The typical New Business Venture Competition culminates with a trade fair display and business plan presentations, followed by an evening event during which each team presents its “Big Pitch” to the judging panel.

Because of COVID-19, participants this year gave their business presentations to a panel of judges using ZOOM, which was live-streamed on NMU’s YouTube channel.

906 Technologies, Inc.; Kendricks, Bordeau, Adamini, Greenlee & Keefe, PC; Tailored CPA’s, P.C.; and QuickTrophy provided consultation services and technology support.

Both finalists participating in the finale received business consultation from the College of Business faculty and reimbursement funds up to $200 for business development and materials.