NMU among nation's safest campuses

Northern Michigan University is the 18th-safest campus nationwide and second safest in the state, according to rankings released by YourLocalSecurity.com.

The website states that overall scores were based on the rate of violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and violence against women. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report.

The rankings include public, private and non-profit institutions offering two- or four-year degrees, with a minimum enrollment of 5,000 students.

“With a violent crime rate of 1.12 per 10,000 and hate crimes and VAWA rate of only 0.88 per 10,000, Northern Michigan easily earns its spot in the nation’s top 25 safest college campuses,” the report states. “Aside from its noteworthy overall crime score of 11.93, Northern Michigan also deserves a call out for the rape prevention classes it offers women.”

Click here to view the full YourLocalSecurity.com rankings.

On a related note, NMU’s home base of Marquette was previously ranked as the 19th safest college town in America by The SafeWise Report.