NMU President: Enrollment could decline for Fall 2020, executives take 10 percent salary cut

Northern Michigan University is preparing for a possible loss in enrollment and revenue for the Fall 2020 semester.

On Tuesday evening, NMU President Fritz Erickson sent a letter to all NMU faculty and staff about a possible enrollment decrease. The president's letter said it could cause the university to see a more than $8 million drop in overall revenue.

He said the university is already working on contingency plans, and those details will be coming out later this week.

President Erickson also stated members of the Executive Council for NMU are now taking a 10 percent salary reduction.

Below, read President Erickson's entire letter.

"NMU Faculty and Staff,

"Northern is a little over one month into COVID-19 crisis management and many of us would say this has been one of the hardest months of our professional careers. As I have said in many of my communications, I cannot put into words how proud I am of your attention to student needs, nimbleness, innovation, community outreach and determination as a campus during this unprecedented time.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern was in the midst of strategically remolding the University into what it wanted to be in the future, understanding that higher education is undergoing an historic transformation based on demographic, technology and public expectation changes. COVID-19 has exacerbated the need for change. It has dramatically changed the University’s financial outlook for the next fiscal year and beyond. The unemployment rate is skyrocketing, state revenues are plummeting, and the stock market is significantly compromised. All of these, of course, have direct and indirect hits to the University’s financial picture.

"Because of the impact COVID-19 will have on our finances, effective immediately, the members of the Executive Council (president, vice presidents, Foundation CEO, dean of students, assistant to the president) are taking a 10% salary reduction at least through the remainder of the fiscal year. This is an action we can implement quickly while logistics and timelines for other budget-reducing options are being worked on.

"Yesterday, Northern was asked to turn in a document to state officials that included information on what projected enrollment losses would cost us. We stated that a 10% decline in Fall 2020 could be up to $8.7 million in lost revenue. The American Council on Education and other higher education associations are advising institutions to plan for a possible 15% drop in overall student enrollment for the upcoming academic year. This reflects only revenue lost due to enrollment decline and doesn’t take into account the drop in state funding. With revenues so low in Michigan due to the state of emergency, it is very difficult to predict what state funding to Northern will be.

"These are big numbers. To address them, I have asked each of Northern’s division leaders to begin developing contingency plans for reducing NMU’s budget by $8 million. Later this week, I will update you on target dollar figures and provide a timeline for contingency planning.

"Let me stress that our goal at this point is to put together options that could help address whatever the budget shortfall ends up being, and we don’t know what that will be at this time. This list of options to consider is just that. We are not at the point of making decisions. Ideas on the list of options are not done deals. However, it is important at this time that we have the tough conversations, develop and vet options, and have plans we can implement as needed. The list of options does not represent final decisions. There are still too many unknowns.

"The silver lining in Northern facing this financial situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis is that our University entered into the pandemic on solid financial ground compared to many other colleges and universities in our region and around the country, and we’ve been strategically transforming Northern to be a leader in higher education’s new landscape. Unfortunately, you will be hearing sad news coming from many institutions over the next weeks, months and years. It is imperative that Northern take this challenge head on and with as much creativity, innovation and boldness as we can to continue to move the University forward.

"I remain thankful that our students, faculty and staff are so far healthy and well, and that we have not had any known cases of COVID-19 on our campus or within our university community. Please continue to do all that you can to protect yourselves, your loved ones and neighbors, and our campus. I will write more on the contingency planning process in the coming days.

Stay safe,

Fritz Erickson, NMU President"

