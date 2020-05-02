NMU, LSSU celebrate graduation virtually

Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State University were expecting to have their graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

Those celebrations were canceled as part of the State of Michigan's many measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

That didn't stop these institutions from finding a way to celebrate their graduates.

NMU President Dr. Fritz Erickson delivered an address to the 2020 graduates over Youtube.

"Normally we'd be filing into the dome, wearing our caps and our gowns and our cords and our bevels and our bling, we have parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and friends, and other family members packed into the stands...but the events of the day don't allow that to happen right now," Erickson said, adding that he hopes to have something later this summer or when it is safe.

President gave the traditional "inferring of degrees", a traditional statement that officially declares that the students have done all that is required for their degrees.

The Youtube video concluded with the list of the 935 Spring 2020 graduates.

Lake Superior State University President Dr. Rodney Hanley also appeared in a Youtube video to congratulate LSSU's class of 2020.

"We're coming through one of the strangest periods in the history of Lake Superior State", Hanley said, "but you have made it and we are so proud of you at the University."

The video also included congratulation messages from LSSU faculty, staff, and alumni.