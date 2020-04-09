NMU Hockey competes in championship round of photo contest

College Hockey teams from all over the country entered a photo contest on twitter and Instagram. Today, Northern Michigan University’s photo advanced to the championship round.

For the last couple weeks, College Hockey Inc. has been letting fans vote on their favorite pictures taken during this year's season.

NMU’s submission came after Griffin Loughran scored an empty net goal in a December game against Minnesota State. During the celebration, he jumped into the arms of teammate Rylan Yaremko.

“Rylan is a big boy, and I’m not that tall, so when I jumped into him he kind of just caught me. I don’t know if he thought I was going to fall or, I don’t know what, but he caught me and I just kind of wrapped myself around him. It turned out to be a pretty cool photo,” said Loughran.

NMU’s Photo is up against this submission from Harvard. You can vote on the College Hockey Inc. twitter account, or on its Instagram story. The voting closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 10.