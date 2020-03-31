NMU Foundation establishes 2020 Student Relief Fund

The Northern Michigan University Foundation is starting the 2020 Student Relief Fund to help students financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It collaborated with NMU Leadership, Trustees and Alumni to establish the 2020 Student Relief Fund.

The changes to on-campus operations are leaving many students in unexpected situations, from moving out of the dorms early, to losing jobs due to business closures. NMU is hoping this fund will give them support during these uncertain times.

“We want to provide immediate assistance for students as they are navigating this fast-changing and evolving situation, with anything that might come up, and could be a barrier to them continuing their education at NMU,” said Jessica Jones, Director of Donor Engagement, NMU.

The NMU Foundation is currently working on establishing the fund. Plans for how students can apply and be considered for the awards will be announced in the future.

The NMU Foundation is asking alumni and community members to contribute to the fund. To donate, click here.

