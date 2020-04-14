NMU Food Pantry looking for donations

While in-person learning has been cancelled for the remainder of the semester, the Northern Michigan University food pantry is still open to students.

Need remains high among students who are still living on campus or in the surrounding areas. Last week, more than fifty students benefited from donated food and hygiene items.

Because of this, the NMU Food Pantry is in need of additional donations to help feed students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the Covid crisis, a lot of students have lost their job or their hours have been reduced. So we are reacting to their additional need by providing them maybe more food items than they normally would use,” said Haley Rhoades, NMU Assistant Dean of Students.

Donations can be dropped off at the NMU Police Department, which is located on Sugarloaf Avenue. Financial contributions can also be donated through the NMU Foundation.