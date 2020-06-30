NMU Faculty vote to support one-year contract

The Northern Michigan University Faculty union voted in support of a one-year contract for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, June 30.

About 80 percent of voting members of the NMU American Association of University Professors supported the contract. It gives back up to $1.5M in salary concessions to the university, but keeps long term retirement benefits in place for the faculty.

Contract negotiations were well underway as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March. That changed the contract conversations, and what the faculty was willing to negotiate.

“The main thing we wanted to get out of this is, we were willing to take short term cuts, but we didn’t want to cut anything that would have long term ramifications, for the ability to recruit and retain quality faculty members, and I think we accomplished that with this particular deal,” said Dwight Brady, President of NMU AAUP and Communications Professor.

The one-year contract applies to full time and contingent faculty, but not adjunct faculty. The ratified contract now goes to the NMU Board of Trustees for approval.