NMU Construction Club building a work bench for Janzen House

Students from Northern Michigan University’s Construction Club are lending a helping hand to the Janzen House in Marquette.

For the last few years, staff at the low income housing center have been improving the appearance and structure of the building. They’ve replaced much of the buildings drywall and applied fresh paint.

Now, they’re working on constructing maintenance room. Students from the NMU Construction Club are volunteering their time to build a work bench that they can use in the space.

“These kids are working in a very, very tight space trying to use fairly inexpensive materials to get a lot accomplished for us. They’re doing all this work for basically a $250 budget, and we’re probably going to get a $4,000 maintenance room out of it,” said Brent Clark, Director of the Janzen House.

The students are constructing the work bench in the NMU work shop. They are hoping assemble the final product in place at the Janzen House in the next month.