NMU Board of Trustees approves credit for students living in residence halls

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees unanimously approved housing credits for students moving out of dorms early.

Students can also opt out of the credits, and remain living in the dorms for the remainder of the semester.

The vote was made during a special meeting held over video conferencing Tuesday afternoon.

Students will receive a $820 housing credit and a carry over of remaining dining credit onto next semester. To receive the credit, students must move out of their rooms by 5 p.m. on April 3.

“We believe this is the best option, not only to address the concerns and questions that the administration is getting, we believe it’s an economically feasible way for us to at this point in time given the uncertainty of the finances and the economy and everything else going forward,” said Stephen Young, Member of the Board of Trustees.

Campus will remain open for the rest of the semester, with special considerations for social distancing including grab and go food options.