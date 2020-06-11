NMU Board of Trustees accepts Technical and Office Professionals union contract

The Northern Michigan Board of Trustees unanimously approved a negotiated contract for employees in the Technical and Office Professionals union.

The one-year contract is for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. The extension includes no salary increases for TOP union employees. Also as part of the contract, beginning August 1, the contract allows for seven furlough days per employee, but excludes those making $15 an hour or less.

The contract extension comes as NMU continues to work through budget concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our TOPS employees understand the challenges that are before us in terms of budgets and so forth, and I think the idea of a one year extension… is really an appropriate settlement for the contract,” said Fritz Erickson, NMU President.

The contract received 96 percent support among the 123 members of the TOPS union.