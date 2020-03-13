NMS students learn about tropical climates

Students in Mr. Saari’s fifth grade class at Negaunee Middle School spent their Friday afternoon on “Saari Island.”

Leading up to the festivities, students have been learning about tropical climates and cultures. Today, they are dressed up in summer clothes to live the island life.

The afternoon kicked off with a concert full of tropical tunes which featured the steel drum, an instrument native to Trinidad and Tobago. The day is meant to help lift the students’ spirits during the long winter months.

“Mr.Saari always says you can learn and have fun at the same time, so it’s like learning and trying new things, just like we do in class,” said Vanessa Jurmu, a student in Mr.Saari’s class.

Another student, Mia Kallilinen, added, “Today, it’s even more fun because of all of the decorations and food and games we get to play.”

Following the concert, the students got to taste seafood and fruit from tropical climates. At different stations, they could try out instruments and games.