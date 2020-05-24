Muskegon County residents receive free COVID-19 testing

Residents of Muskegon Heights and Muskegon County have another opportunity to be tested for COVID-19, at no cost to them, following a partnership between local and state officials. Testing began yesterday, and resumed today, Sunday, May 24, at 9 a.m., at the Farmers Market in Muskegon Heights.

"We thought it was very important that community partners come together to make this happen because we want to be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathy Moore, health officer and public health director, Muskegon County, Michigan. "Identifying individuals who are positive will also help us identify the employers and close contacts, and continue to advise people to quarantine or isolate, if positive, even if the stay home order is relaxed," she added.

The two-day drive-through testing relied on various organizations, including the Michigan National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the State Emergency Operations Center. The testing site is located at the Muskegon Heights Farmers Market at 2600 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights. Testing ends at 5 p.m.

"This is absolutely a blessing that the Michigan National Guard is available to conduct these tests,” said Moore. "They came with trained teams to actually collect the specimens and without the National Guard we would be relying on a limited capacity."

With more than 2,000 test kits available for the weekend, the possibility of using every single kit appears to be a reachable goal.

"We are hoping to test 1,500-2,000 people during the two days," said Moore. "Halfway through the first day, we had tested approximately 400 people."

The Michigan National Guard will also support a two-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Flint beginning today, Sunday, May 24. Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 N. Saginaw Street, and again tomorrow, Monday, May 25.