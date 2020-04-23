Munising could potentially face setbacks due to Pictured Rocks Days being canceled

The community of Munising could potentially face major setbacks after Alger County's Chamber of Commerce's decision to cancel the 8th Annual Pictured Rocks Days.

The two-day event normally sets Munising’s tone for the summer ahead.

But with its cancellation, the Chamber of Commerce isn't sure what's to come.

"It definitely not only impacts the organizations that are involved, but also the downtown because they see a lot of foot traffic during that time also, so it all has a domino effect,” said Chamber of Commerce and Munising’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Executive Director, Kathy Reynolds.

The Chamber of Commerce didn't want to make this decision.

But Reynolds says people's safety is what's most important, especially during this unprecedented time.

"It's difficult to say you're cancelling an event, but when you think about it that way it's not hard,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Pictured Rocks Cruises is also cancelling their 'Yoopers Ride Free' event since it runs at the same time as the festival.

In a statement, Pictured Rocks Cruises general manager says:

"Our concern for our employees, customers and community leads us to the sad decision to cancel Pictured Rocks Days. Pictured Rocks Days started eight years ago and has become a flagship event for our community."

Reynolds didn't give a definite answer how COVID-19 will directly impact Pictured Rocks Cruises' business.

But she anticipates they too will feel the virus' effects because of their dependence on tourism.