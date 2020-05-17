Munising church gets creative in conducting Sunday sermons

A church in Munising is getting creative with how it conducts Sunday services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few weeks, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has been hosting drive-in services in their parking lot.

Church-goers are able to see Pastor Mark Werner and tune-in to a radio station to hear him at these services. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.

"We've got a message of forgiveness that comes through Christ and that's what we want to share with the people. That becomes why we go to this effort, to make sure they can come here and hear God's word, and leave with the renewed hope for their week,” Werner said.

After the Munising services, Werner then packs up to give another drive-in service at Victory Lutheran Church in K.I. Sawyer.

