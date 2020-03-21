Munising businesses feeling pressure of Coronavirus

Local business owners in Munising remain open for customers despite growing concerns surrounding the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like most places across the nation, the community of Munising is also feeling the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Communities like Munising especially get hit really hard and really fast when we have economic situations that lay people off and create disruption to our everyday lives,” said Hillside Party Store owner, Tom Dolaskie.

When Dolaskie realized less people would come out the house during this time, Hillside Party Store quickly adjusted to continue meeting demand.

"The first thing we did was connect with our distributors and suppliers to make sure that what we were planning as far as limited hours was going to be achievable through supply, which so far, it has been,” he explained.

The store changed their hours to a single shift running Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.

But Dolaskie isn't sure what's to come as COVID-19 evolves.

"I do personally think it's going to get worse before it gets better.”

Falling Rock Cafe & Bookstore manager shares the same fear.

"Not only are the businesses hurting, but families that are in the community,” said Heidi Prunick.

The restaurant suspended hours for seven employees after shutting down dine-in services.

"That hurts their families,” said Prunick.

The cafe does remind people their take-out services are still available, and the community's ongoing support is appreciated at their business and Hillside Party Store too.

"The community seems to always pull through for us,” said Prunick.

"Just the general day-to-day business is all the support we could ask for,” said Dolaskie.

Both businesses say they'll update the community if further policy changes are to come.