Munising Bay Trail Network reminding people to go outside

Social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t mean you can’t go outside and enjoy the sun.

You actually can spend time outdoors as long as you respect other people and stay six feet away.

Luckily here in the UP, and especially in Munising, our trails provide this safe and enjoyable experience.

Munising Bay Trail Network reminds people that going outside is best for one’s mental health, especially during these times.

"We have a mile and a half loop starting from the Munising City Trail Head called the Gateway Loop so it's a great opportunity for people to get out and snowshoe,” said Munising Bay Trail Network volunteer, David Lieble. “Once they're on top, they can also walk the Munising Bay Loop, which is another mile and a half so altogether you can get a several hour snowshoe in just from this trailhead.”

The trail network also suggests other great skiing and snowshoeing areas throughout Munising.