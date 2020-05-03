Mr. Bike Ski and Fitness collects can for homeless

Mr. Bike Ski and Fitness in Escanaba is more than just a storefront. Over the past 10 years, Mr. Bike has donated over 2,500 bikes to people who can't afford to buy one.

"We ended up creating what we call 'everybody rides' where we solicit bikes from the community that have been hanging in the garage for ten years,” said Mr. Bike owner Matt Marenger. “We refurbish them and then we distribute them."

Now, Mr. Bike is collecting cans for the homeless.

“We provide a drop off point here for cans,” said Marenger. “We ask people to leave them here day or night in plastic bags sealed at the top."

The cans are taken from the drop off point to a storage facility, and eventually will be turned in for money.

"Then that money will be used for our local homeless community," said Marenger.

Marenger estimates they've collected hundreds of thousands of cans.

“We are literally filling mini storage facilities from the bottom to the roof and then starting on the next one," said Marenger.

Which is a lot more than what he originally thought.

“What I thought would maybe be a couple hundred bucks and some gift cards for some homeless friends of mine is going to turn into thousands of dollars to help hopefully a large number of people," said Marenger.

Mr. Bike opened back up on Monday after being closed for several weeks under the executive order. If you would like to donate your cans, you can drop them off behind the store on Ludington Street.

