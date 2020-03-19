Movie shutdown to impact Thomas Theatre Group

Places where many go to relax and watch a movie, are no longer available in Michigan. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has closed all movie theaters, impacting Thomas Theatre Group.

During this shutdown, the president of the movie group says all employees will be paid. They encourage the public to buy gift cards during this time.

The theater has been cleaning and planning for the future, when they can open their doors. Until then, all three Thomas Theatre Group theaters around the U.P. have felt the impact.

"It's going to put us in a real bind. I've got 105 employees. I've got a bunch of vendors. I've got a bunch of banks all across the U.P. that we are involved with and this has a serious trickle-down effect to all people,” said Thomas Andes, the President of Thomas Theatre Group.

Thomas Theatres will be open as soon as they can, hoping that date is March 31. They will be showing first-run, or new movies, and older movies. The older movies will be for free, so the community can get out and enjoy.

