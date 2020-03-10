Mountain bike riding organization makes its way to Delta County

A Marquette County mountain bike riding organization is making its way to Delta County.

906 Adventure Team started in Marquette County with 50 kids back in 2014. The team now has around 75 kids, but the program is about more than just riding bikes.

The organization focuses on teaching youth the importance of friendships, staying active, and learning to overcome all of life's obstacles.

"There's a lot of life lessons you can learn riding your bike in the woods. About working over obstacles, riding over obstacles, coming upon an obstacle you can't ride over, and learning to embrace that opportunity to fail at something and continue to try it until you're able to do it,” said Todd Poquette, the director of the team.

906 Adventure Team would not be able to operate without the help of their volunteers. If you would like volunteer or if your child wants to join the team, you can find more information here.

