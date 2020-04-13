Motorized boats not allowed on Michigan waters

As part of Governor Whitmer's stay safe stay home order, no motorized boats are allowed on Michigan waters. Michigan DNR officials have some additional points to clarify. Canoes, paddle or row boats are still allowed and you can still go fishing.

"We do have boating access sites that are still open, without the amenities, meaning the restrooms and stuff there aren't working, people are asking if they can go fishing, yes they can go fishing but not if you're using motorized boats," said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

The stay safe stay home order continues for the remainder of April. At that time it will be re-evaluated.

