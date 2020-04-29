Motive Rail Inc. donates hand sanitizer to community

Community members can get free hand sanitizer on Saturday, May 2, thanks to Motive Rail Inc. The company has donated two, 55-gallon drums of sanitizer.

On Saturday, anyone can come to the Niagara Fire Hall where the Niagara Police Department will be donating their time to help distribute the sanitizer, in a safe manner, while practicing social distancing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time.

They ask you to bring your own 6- to 12-ounce container.

"What we wanted to impact was people needing help, and just hopefully that they would realize that there's people who care about them, and there's always hope in hopeless situations,” said the Vice-President of Motive Rail Incorporated, Les Respondek.

The company would like to reserve the first hour for first responders and medical professionals.

They will distribute the sanitizer until it runs out. Anything left over will be donated.

